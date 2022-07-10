Northern said services heading for the resort were terminating at Preston, with alternative coach transport being laid on for passengers.

The train company has not given details of the incident, or exactly which station it is on the line.

But, with services still running as normal to Blackpool South, the problem could be at Poulton-le-Fylde.

Trains cancelled between Preston and Blackpool North.

A statement from Northern said: “Due to a security alert at a station between Blackpool North and Preston all lines are blocked.

“Train services running to and from these stations will be cancelled. Disruption is expected until 13:00.

“Road replacement transport is currently en-route to Preston and Blackpool North with estimated time of arrivals of around 12:15.

"Services from Preston to Blackpool South are unaffected.”