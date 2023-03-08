Many of the pubs we recall fondly from years gone by sadly no more.
Development, the smoking ban, changing social habits and tougher economic times have all accounted for hostelries we fondly remember from years ago, bringing a variety of new uses for the sites they previously occupied.
Here we look at a few instances around Blackpool, then and now...
1. The Star, South Promenade...
The Star pub on South Promenade was a familiar site for decades, in the far southern corner of the Pleasure Beach and in the shadow of the Big One since that attraction was built in 1994. The pub dated from 1931, when it replaced a hostelry of the same name which was nearer the sea. Here it is being demolished in 2018.
Photo: staff
2. ...now the Boulevard Hotel
On the site of The Star now is The Boulevard Hotel, an ultra modern development with 120 rooms and state-of-the-art facilities.
Photo: staff
3. The Swift Hound, Rigby Road...
The Swift Hound on the Festival Park site next the Odeon cinema had a relatively brief existence, being built in the early 1990s, along with other leisure facilities, on the site of what was previously Blackpool Greyhound Stadium and Borough Park Rugby League stadium. The Swift Hound name as a tribute to the greyhound racing which had taken place there. The pub was food led but closed in 2019.
Photo: staff
4. ...now Club 3000 Bingo
The former site of the Swift Hound and greyhound stadium before that is being replaced with Club 3000 Bingo, a £7m development at Festival Park, which has seen access to he site altered and is due to open shortly.
Photo: Daniel Martino