Ice cream near me: The shops in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre where you can grab a cold treat as more good weather is forecast this weekend

Met Office experts are predicting temperatures could reach the high teens this weekend (Saturday, June 5 & Sunday, June 6).

By Colin Ainscough
Friday, 4th June 2021, 4:55 am
Updated Friday, 4th June 2021, 7:28 am

And while it might not be quite as warm as this week's mini-heatwave, it's still perfect weather for an ice cream.

This is where you can grab and ice-cream in and around Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre:

1. Book Bean & Ice Cream

Book Bean & Ice Cream / 61 Poulton Street, Kirkham, PR4 2AJ

2. Fleetwood Beach Kiosk

Fleetwood Beach Kiosk / The Esplanade, Fleetwood FY7 6BN

3. Lidstones on the beach

Lidstones on the beach / Promenade, St Annes-on-Sea

4. Mr Nitro's Ice Cream and Desserts

Mr Nitro's Ice Cream and Desserts / 33 Westcliffe Drive, Blackpool FY3 7DR

