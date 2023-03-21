The popular North West chain which serves American-style BBQ will take over the Iron Horse pub in Fleetwood Road North, Thornton.

Pub owner Greene King recently acquired the restaurant chain and plans to close the Iron Horse in June and reopen the venue as Hickory’s later in the year.

It will be the first Hickory’s on the Fylde Coast and only the second to open in Lancashire – the other branch being 22 miles away in Hutton near Preston.

Specialising in authentic, Southern inspired food and drink, diners can expect a menu packed full of the flavours of the Deep South, with classic smokehouse dishes such as Memphis ribs, Texas-style brisket and BBQ pulled pork specially shipped in from the US.

Other menu favourites include the corn dogs, jumbo wings, chicken fried waffle, 12oz cowboy steak and super-stacked burgers.

You can see the full menu here.

A Greene King spokesperson told the Gazette: “We are delighted to announce that we are planning for the Iron Horse to be converted into a Hickory’s Smokehouse for Thornton-Cleveleys.

Hickory’s is a family friendly smokehouse and BBQ restaurant with a focus on meats slow cooked for up to 12 hours in smokers specially imported from the southern states of the USA

“We have notified the team at the pub of this exciting development for the venue, and the current plan is for it to close in June and undergo a significant investment before reopening later this year.”

The team at the Iron Horse have been told of the plans and a Greene King says ‘a formal consultation process has begun’.

The company said the conversion to Hickory’s is expected to significantly increase the number of people employed at the venue. It added that the current team could transfer to Hickory’s but said it is also exploring other opportunities for the team to move to other pubs in the nearby area.

Hickory's meats are slow cooked for up to 12 hours on smokers imported from Tennessee, while the walls are decked with US memorabilia

Will we see more Hickory’s coming to Lancashire?

Founded in 2010 by Neil McDonnell, Hickory’s has grown into a leading BBQ smokehouse restaurant operator in the UK, with 17 restaurants across the Midlands and North West.

In October 2022, it was announced that Greene King was investing in Hickory’s with the aim of growing it into a national dining brand.

The pub operator said it is identifying sites it already owns in its estate ‘that would be a perfect fit for Hickory’s’ to accelerate the national roll out of the brand.

Hickory’s is believed to be exploring further expansion plans across Lancashire, but has not said which sites have been identified as potential restaurants at this stage.