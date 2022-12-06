News you can trust since 1873
Food hygiene ratings Blackpool: The zero and one star restaurants, cafés, takeaways and sandwich shops inspected in 2022

Two Blackpool eateries were handed a zero rating following assessments by food safety officers this year, while a further 10 received a score of one-out-of-five.

By Colin Ainscough
2 hours ago
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 12:37pm

A zero star rating is bottom of the scale, and means “urgent improvement is required”, while a one star rating means “major improvement is necessary”.

Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety, when giving a rating.

These are the restaurants, cafés, takeaways and sandwich shops awarded zero and one star during 2022 (Data correct according to the Food Standards Agency website on December 6, 2022):

1. Zero and One Star.jpg

The zero and one star Blackpool restaurants, cafés, takeaways and sandwich shops inspected in 2022

Photo: Food Standards Agency

2. Canton Palace

Canton Palace / Takeaway/sandwich shop / 160-162 Watson Road / Blackpool / FY4 3EE / Rated 0 stars / Inspected on October 26, 2022

Photo: Google

3. Chutney Blue

Chutney Blue / Takeaway/sandwich shop / 97-99 Marton Drive / Blackpool / FY4 3EU / Rated 0 stars / Inspected on October 20, 2022

Photo: Google

4. Cuckoos Nest

Cuckoos Nest / Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen / 116 Dickson Road / Blackpool / FY1 2HF / Rated 1 star / Inspected on April 19, 2022

Photo: Google

