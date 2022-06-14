Petrol prices have reached an all time high

Petrol prices near me in Blackpool: This is where to get the cheapest petrol and diesel as fuel prices continue to soar

As petrol prices exceed £2 per litre for the first time in some part of the country, here we take a look at the current prices across Blackpool and the Fylde coast.

By Colin Ainscough
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 2:44 pm

The average car owner in Blackpool could face an annual rise of £200 in the cost of petrol as living costs mount, analysis suggests.

The AA said soaring prices, which have topped more than 200 pence per litre at some forecourts, have seen some motorists swap their fuel-powered cars for electric alternatives, while others on lower incomes have had to sell their cars entirely.

On average, the cost of a litre of petrol in Blackpool stood at £1.82 over the four days to June 14, according to figures from petrolprices.com – up 41% from £1.29 over a week in early June last year.

Looking for other ways to save money?

Here are the cheapest places to buy petrol on the Fylde coast according to petrolprices.com, as of Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

1. Asda, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool

Petrol 181.7p, diesel 190.7p (Prices updated 14/06/22)

2. Sainsbury's petrol station, Buchanan Road, Blackpool

Petrol: 181.9p, diesel 191.9p (Prices updated 10/06/22)

3. ESSO Corton Beach, Central Drive, Blackpool

Petrol 183.9p (Prices updated 09/06/22), diesel 192.9p (Prices updated 13/06/22)

4. ESSO Rontec Collingwood, Collingwood Ave, Blackpool

Petrol 183.9p (Prices updated 12/06/22), diesel 190.9p (Prices updated 09/06/22)

