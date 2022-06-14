The average car owner in Blackpool could face an annual rise of £200 in the cost of petrol as living costs mount, analysis suggests.

The AA said soaring prices, which have topped more than 200 pence per litre at some forecourts, have seen some motorists swap their fuel-powered cars for electric alternatives, while others on lower incomes have had to sell their cars entirely.

On average, the cost of a litre of petrol in Blackpool stood at £1.82 over the four days to June 14, according to figures from petrolprices.com – up 41% from £1.29 over a week in early June last year.

Looking for other ways to save money? Here is our ultimate guide to the latest money off deals in Blackpool.

Here are the cheapest places to buy petrol on the Fylde coast according to petrolprices.com, as of Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

1. Asda, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool Petrol 181.7p, diesel 190.7p (Prices updated 14/06/22) Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Sainsbury's petrol station, Buchanan Road, Blackpool Petrol: 181.9p, diesel 191.9p (Prices updated 10/06/22) Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. ESSO Corton Beach, Central Drive, Blackpool Petrol 183.9p (Prices updated 09/06/22), diesel 192.9p (Prices updated 13/06/22) Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. ESSO Rontec Collingwood, Collingwood Ave, Blackpool Petrol 183.9p (Prices updated 12/06/22), diesel 190.9p (Prices updated 09/06/22) Photo: Google Photo Sales