Each week we will bring you the latest money off deals available for Blackpool's attractions and events.
So if you are looking to save money during your visit this month, here are the latest Blackpool deals and offers.
1. Wylde Coasters locals offer
Local residents with FY and PR postcodes can save up to £9 at the Blackpool Pleasure Beach gate. This means you can arrive on the day without pre-booking and still get the online price, just make sure you bring proof of your address. Full details of the Wylde Coaster offer can be found on the Blackpool Pleasure Beach website: https://www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/wylde-coasters/
Photo: Contributed
2. Blackpool Zoo membership discount
You can save up to 33% off entry to Blackpool Zoo when you purchase a 12 month membership. Members also receive discounts on catering and retail at the zoo. DEtails: https://www.blackpoolzoo.org.uk/membership/2022-membership
Photo: Contributed
3. Sandcastle 50% discount
Locals living in the FY1 to FY8 postcodes can receive 50% when signing up for a local members card. Full details can be found by visiting the Sandcastle Waterpark website: https://www.sandcastle-waterpark.co.uk/shop/postcode
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
4. Blackpool Tower discounts
You can save up to 10% on single admission on selected dates when you book online, or you can save 35% on three attractions, including Sea Life Centre, Madame Tussauds and The Blackpool Tower Dungeon. More details on these offers can be found on the Blackpool Tower Website: https://www.theblackpooltower.com/tickets-passes/
Photo: David Nelson