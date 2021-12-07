Unlike previous years, bin collections across the Fylde coast will remain relatively unaffected by the festive period, due to both Christmas and New Year falling on weekends.

Here is our handy guide to this year's collection times and waste recycling centre opening times:

-- Blackpool Council bin collection changes and tip opening times:

Blackpool Council has confirmed that there will be no changes to regular bin collections over the Christmas and new year period.

However, new opening times for Bispham tip (Bristol Avenue Household Waste Recycling Centre) have been announced.

This is when Bispham tip will be open and closed between December 24, 2021 and January 2, 2022:

• December 24, 2021 - 10.00am to 1.00pm

• December 25-28, 2021 - Closed

• December 29 & 30, 2021 - 10.00am to 4.00pm

• December 31, 2021 - 10.00am to 1.00pm

• January 1, 2022 - Closed

• The tip will be open as usual from January 2, 2022.

-- Fylde Council bin collection changes and tip opening times:

Fylde Council has confirmed that there will be no green bin collections from Monday December 20 to Friday December 31, 2021, however, there will be no changes to other planned bin collections over the Christmas and New Year period.

More details on individual collections and Christmas tree recycling can be found online.

Saltcotes Road Waste Recycling Centre opening times:

The waste and recycling centre will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, but will be open 7 days a week, 9am – 5pm as usual.

-- Wyre Council bin collection changes and tip opening times:

Wyre Council has confirmed that there will be no changes to collections in the borough this year, with collections continuing on bank holidays.

However, residents are being reminded to place their bins out by 7:30am on collection day.

Jameson Road Waste Recylcing Centre opening times: