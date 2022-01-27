Falling this year on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, Chinese New Year celebrates the beginning of the new Lunar calendar.
The occasion is marked by Chinese communities all over the world, so it’s worth checking to ensure your favourite takeaway is open for business.
1. Food Palace
Food Palace | 59 Whitegate Drive City Centre, Blackpool FY3 9DF | 01253 300075 | One reviewer said: "We have recently moved to the area and chose Food Palace as our 1st takeaway on the day we moved in. We were delighted and thoroughly enjoyed our meal, no complaints."
2. Four Seasons
Four Seasons | 240 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool FY3 9JW | 01253 698345 | One review said: "Take away ordered, via food hub.. Absolutely excellent food .. Fresh, tasty and it actually looks like someone has taken pride in cooking it."
3. Golden Sea Chinese Takeaway
Golden Sea Chinese Takeaway | 63 Harrowside South Shore, Blackpool FY4 1QH | 01253 401118 | One review read: "The food was delivered before the time specified and it was piping hot....the food was so nice I will be ordering from these again."
4. Great Wall
Great Wall | 61 St. Leonards Road, Blackpool FY3 9RF | 01253 693801 | Review read: "Fast delivery service salt & pepper sqid is to amazing/special chowmain & prawn toast Allway piping hot A1 SERVICE"