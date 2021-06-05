Blackpool woman goes above and beyond to launch dream wedding and events business

Lauren Thornton, 25, has started wedding and event styling company, Above and Beyond Events and opened a showroom in Church Street, Blackpool.

The former Montgomery student has always had an interest in table dressing and noticed a niche in the market from planning her own wedding to husband Daniel.

The year of lockdowns has hit weddings hard but when restrictions were relaxed to allow up to 30 guests, Lauren seized her chance to start her business as the ideal location for her showroom, next door to a Lula Ella Brides was available to create a one stop shop for brides and grooms.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lauren Thornton, has launched wedding and event styling company, Above and Beyond Events

Lauren, who studied English at Lancaster University, said: “It started from a young age, I loved dressing the table at my nana’s for the family roast and when we got married I noticed a gap in the market. Our eyes were opened by just how expensive things were.

“It has been a bit of a whirlwind, from when Boris gave the go-ahead, I heard about this premises and thought it was ideal.

“We had a baby boy at the start of the year, Jesse, so it has been hectic.

“Brides and grooms can shop for integral elements for their special day, such as the perfect dress and suits alongside our range of luxury centerpieces and venue styling all under one roof.

The business has opened a showroom in Blackpool

“The showroom is a vast space showcasing our bestselling items such as luxurious centerpieces, chair decor, arches and flower walls. We have become a recommended venue dresser for a vast amount of venues across Lancashire and the feedback we have received from our couples and other vendors in the industry has been hugely gratifying.

"The business was launched with one goal in mind - a service that goes above and beyond.”

It is in Church Street next to Lula Ella Brides