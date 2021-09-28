Blackpool woman 'freaks out' after finding HUGE spider in her Chicken Legend - this is what McDonald's had to say about it

Rachel Watkins plucked the spindly-legged spider from her Chicken Legend after visiting the 24-hour drive-thru in Rigby Road at 4.30am on Saturday (September 25).

Hungrily taking a bite, Rachel was disgusted to notice what she thought was a stray hair sticking out of her chicken roll.

But her disgust turned into panic when she realised what it actually was that she had nearly put into her mouth.

"I instantly spat out the piece of chicken I already had in my mouth, "said Rachel.

"I thought it was hair, but when I tried to pull it out, it wouldn’t move. So I pulled it again and next was something I would never of imagined seeing in my food!

"It was a HUGE spider! Luckily it was dead, but even dead I panicked and started freaking out and had a panic attack."

Fuming and feeling nauseous after her close encounter with the creepy crawly in her food, Rachel rang McDonald's and told them what she had found.

The restaurant said it was 'concerned' and launched an 'internal investigation' to establish how the spider found its way inside the Chicken Legend.

After reviewing CCTV footage of her order being prepared inside the Rigby Road branch, the manager concluded that the spider had most likely arrived inside a sealed bag of lettuce.

McDonald's has apologised to Rachel and has offered her a full refund and two free meals and desserts.

What did McDonald's say?

McDonald's management told Rachel: "I'm sorry your last visit to our restaurant wasn't a satisfactory visit. I can only apologise for the incident with your last order and I can assure you that an internal investigation is under way as to how this has happened.

"We are in communication with our suppliers as after reviewing the CCTV we believe this has come in with the lettuce in a sealed bag and the crew members haven't noticed it when they were preparing the order.