Blackpool graffiti artist paints mural of Flower the pig for community 'work-from-home' hub at Farmer Parrs

Artist, Christian Fenn, was asked to brighten up the new function room at the Fleetwood visitor attraction after his graffiti murals - done under his Seca One alias, caught the owner’s attention.

The artist was given a slight brief, but was given ‘free reign’ to design the giant painting. When he looked around the farm, one animal caught his eye.

Lee Whitehead, manager of the Rossall Lane attraction said: “He went around the farm feeding and photographing the animals and he got an affection for Flower the pig. The visitors all love her. She snorts loudly and has a little wall she stands up on to beg for food.

Artist Seca One has painted a mural on a wall at Farmer Parr's of popular kunekune pig, Flower. He is pictured with farm manager Lee Whitehead.

Flower loves belly rubs too - she’s such a character.”

So Christian sketched Flower from her pen, and then changed the background so it looks like hes in the field and the sun is shining.

The painting measures five metres by three metres and was all created using spray cans in a free-hand technique.

Mr Whitehead said: “I’d really admired Christian’s work for some time, having seen it around town. Street art has a positive impact on the local community.”

The graffiti artist’s work can be spotted around Blackpool town centre. His many commissions include painting a colourful mural on the front of Nook Wine Bar and a toucan for Paradise Coast on back Church Street.

He has also painted popular fiction characters across the resort including a Lego Spiderman, Pennywise clown and DC's Joker.

The function room at Farmer Parrs will be used for community working and Lee wants it to be a positive space for hybrid working.

He added: “I know so many people working from home and they weren’t getting out, so it inspired me to create a community work space. You don’t have to pay, just come and have a coffee and do a few hours on the laptop and a bit of networking.”

