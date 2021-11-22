Scores on the Doors hand out an ‘Elite’ award for businesses that show real consistency in this field - achieving three five-star ratings for good food hygiene in a row.

At no point should the lack of an Elite award question in any way the compliance of a business who have already achieved the top rating - with many not having had chance to be inspected three times - especially given the impact of the pandemic.

To build up three sets of top marks can take more than four years.

These are the Blackpool businesses that have qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award by receiving three consecutive 5 star ratings (All information is correct as of November 22, 2021).

1. Albert and the Lion The Albert And The Lion, Bank Hey Street, Blackpool FY1 4TQ Photo Sales

2. Albion Albion, 226 Red Bank Road, Blackpool FY2 0HJ Photo Sales

3. Belle Vue Belle Vue, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool FY3 9DQ Photo Sales

4. Devonshire Arms Hotel Devonshire Arms Hotel, Devonshire Road, Blackpool FY2 0TL Photo Sales