Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

A one star rating means "major improvement is necessary", a two star means "some improvement is necessary", while three star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory" and four star means "hygiene standards are good".

The rating are those displayed on the government’s food hygiene agency website – on October 25, 2021.

Here are the the 8 businesses with 1 star inspected between August and October 2021:

1. Acorn Nursing Home Acorn Nursing Home / Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises / 125 Newton Drive, Blackpool FY3 8LZ / Rating: 1 / Inspected: September 16, 2021 Photo Sales

2. Andy's Cafe Andy's Cafe / Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen / 55-61 Albert Road, Blackpool FY1 4PW / Rating: 1 / Inspected: September 20, 2021 Photo Sales

3. Hollins Bank Hollins Bank / Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises / 601-603 Lytham Road, Blackpool FY4 1RG / Rating: 1 / Inspected: August 23, 2021 Photo Sales

4. Lavender Lodge Care Home Lavender Lodge Care Home / Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises / 35 Horncliffe Road, Blackpool FY4 1LJ / Rating: 1 / Inspected: September 8, 2021 Photo Sales