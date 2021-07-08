Blackpool-based school trips frim challenges government over travel advice which could hit pupils' education

WST, part of Next Generation Travel of Blackpool is supporting a challenge to the Department for Education regarding its overseas travel advice to schools.

The firm is a member of the School Travel Forum, the association for companies providing overseas educational visits, which has sent a pre-action protocol letter to the Department for Education challenging the failure of DfE to allow schools to plan and book International educational visits for 2022 and beyond. It said the advice was ‘irrational’ and it is seeking a Judicial Review to overturn this guidance.

Maria Whiteman, MD of Next Generation Travel said: “It takes schools nine months and more to plan a successful and safe educational visit overseas. This gives families time to save and teachers time to build the trip into yearly plans and to prepare students.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool based WST says school trips abroad are under threat in the future due to current pandemic rules

“Schools may not be intending to travel in the next six months, but they do want to be able to plan for next year and the conflicting advice given by DfE and FCDO is preventing them from doing so.

“It is unprecedented for the DfE to give travel advice or advice that contradicts other government departments.

"We have been unable to operate or even take advance bookings since March 2020. We hold the DfE-backed LOtC Quality Badge which ensures stringent health and safety measure specific to educational visits are in place.

"There is a real risk with the current restrictions from the DfE that once we emerge from this pandemic there will be far fewer specialist accredited travel companies available for schools to use, putting safe school trips in jeopardy.”

Each year more than 560,000 students undertake an educational visit overseas. Members of the School Travel Forum have been contacting their MPs to highlight the plight facing schools and students.

Gill Harvey, CEO at School Travel Forum, said: “Educational visits have a transformative impact on young people. They broaden horizons, build understanding, bring a subject to life and have been proven to improve academic attainment, confidence and behaviour. If these opportunities become the preserve of the well-off it will further widen the education and social mobility gap."