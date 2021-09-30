Data obtained by NationalWorld has revealed which dishes consumers order most frequently on Deliveroo - with some rather unusual choices from hungry Blackpool residents making the list.

Here is the full list of the 10 delivery favourites in Blackpool and the Fylde coast (Images are for illustration purposes only)

A takeaway favourite is at number one in the list, with most people ordering the Boneless Banquet from KFC.

At number two is another takeaway favourite, with the Double Whopper Meal from Burger King being enjoyed by hungry residents.

An Ice Cream Shake from Mr Nitro's Ice Cream & Desserts was the third most ordered.

The fourth most ordered takeaway was the classic Carvery from Stonehouse.