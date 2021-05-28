14 of the best fish and chip shops in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre to visit this May Bank Holiday - according to our readers

And with May Bank Holiday finally upon us, and the prospect of some great weather, we're sure many of your will be looking forward to enjoying some fish and chips while you are out-and-about this weekend.

Here are our reader recommendations for the best fish and chips in the area, in alphabetical order.

1. Bentleys Fish and Chips Bentleys Fish and Chips was one of the most popular answers. You can find them at 131 Bond Street, Blackpool. You can also call on 01253 346085.

2. Chatties Chippy Chattier Chippy in Fleetwood is recommended that customer pre-order for Good Friday. You can get your orders in by calling 01253 778161, or if you prefer to visit you can find them in Chatsworth Avenue in Fleetwood.

3. The Grasmere You can grab your takeaway from the Blackpool shop in Grasmere Road.

4. Elizabeth Street Fish & Chips Another popular Blackpool choice. Elizabeth Street Fish & Chips can be found in Elizabeth Street, Blackpool.