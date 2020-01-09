Concerns over repairs on Fleetwood estate after construction firm collapses

Residents on Fleetwood’s West View estate are concerned that the collapse of a construction firm could spell delay in road and pavement repairs in the wake of a huge building project there.

The Bardsley Group collapsed into administration before Christmas, with 200 employees losing their jobs just before the festivities.

Some of the residents who have raised concerns about the construction phase of the Lighthouse View development, including Alan johnson (right) and Robert Handley

The Manchester-based company, including Bardsley Construction Ltd, was commissioned as a building contractor for Regenda Homes’ £12m Lighthouse View extra care complex, on the corner of Chatsworth Avenue and Wansbeck Avenue.

Lighthouse View was due to be completed in December, with residents set to move in this month. But the collapse of Bardsley has now called this schedule into question and this week Regenda said it was putting together a plan to complete the development.

Neighbours of the three-storey project say the construction phase caused damage to nearby roads, pavements and even some homes on the estate.

They are worried about what Bardsleys’ collapse will mean for the repair work they say is still needed.

Alan Johnson, of nearby The Croft, said: "This is a matter of great concern to the residents here. The roads in Chatsworth Avenue, Wansbeck Avenue and The Croft as well as pavements have all been wrecked by the heavy vehicles. Who is going to repair them now?"

Robert Handley, of Wansbeck Avenue, who said his home had suffered damage, said: "What does it mean for residents and how long have Regenda been aware of this?"

Regenda previously stated it had commissioned surveys in response to residents’ concerns of damage .to their homes and added: "All of the reports received were inconclusive."

Lighthouse View is seen as one of Regenda’s most prestigious and flagship developments on the Fylde coast, featuring 72 one-and two-bedroom apartments for the over-55s, as well as a cafe.

It was revealed in November that more than 130 people – the majority from Fleetwood – had shown an interest in living in the new development, which replaced the now demolished Wansbeck House complex.

A spokesman for Regenda Homes said: "Sadly we can confirm our contractor Bardsley Construction Ltd has unfortunately gone into administration.

" We are putting together a plan to complete the development and will be in contact with customers affected. If anyone has any questions they can contact us direct on 0151 703 3137."