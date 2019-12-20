Companies take the pledge to boost Lancashire's skills

A group of employers from Blackpool and central Lancashire have been recognised after becoming the first set of organisations in Lancashire to formally pledge to invest in the skills of people living and working in the county.

BAE Systems, Blackpool and The Fylde College, Brownlow Utilities, Carr Hill High School, Myerscough College, Conlon Construction, Crowberry Consulting Ltd, Forbes Solicitors, Lancashire County Council, Preston’s College, Runshaw College, South Ribble Borough Council, UCLan and Walter Carefoot & Sons (Construction) Ltd were among 25 organisations invited to a celebration event where they were officially thanked for signing up to the Lancashire Skills Pledge.

The first companies and organisations to sign up to the Lancashire Skills Pledge have been hailed

A Christmas Skills Pledge campaign has been launched to encourage more organisations in the county to join.

The Lancashire Skills Pledge aims to recognise businesses that are already working to improve the skills of their staff and young people, and encourage others to get involved.

The Lancashire Enterprise Partnership’s Skills and Employment Hub runs the Skills Pledge which offers seven skills and training initiatives to local organisations.

At the celebration event, the first Skills Pledge Members were presented with their Lancashire Skills Pledge certificates by Steve Fogg, Chairman of Lancashire Enterprise Partnership.

He said: “By helping people improve their skill levels, employers enlarge the pool of talented workers they need to grow and thrive as well as helping individuals to improve their job prospects, so it is a win-win for everyone.

“The Lancashire Skills Pledge is the way that businesses can easily sign up to a number of initiatives we have launched to promote inclusive growth and maximise social value for the benefit of the local community as a whole.

“Through promoting economic growth and job creation in this way, we will transform the county’s economy.”

Simon Hughes, Vice Principal at Blackpool and The Fylde College, said: “If you love Lancashire and have a deep-rooted ambition to help the businesses and people of your county to be their very best, it’s essential that you get involved in the Skills Pledge.

“We’re stronger together and pledging will give your business recognition for the things it does to upskill, recruit and inspire the people of Lancashire.”

Visit www.lancashireskillshub.co.uk/lancashire-skills-pledge/