Clip 'N Climb announce takeover of Poulton's closed indoor soft play centre Thingamajigz

Clip n' Climb - which runs venues across the country, including Blackpool - announced on Friday (February 4) that it was taking over Thingamajigz in Furness Drive.

"We are so excited to announce that we are the proud new owners of Thingamajigz," a spokesman said.

"We can't wait to see you all!"

No further details were released by the company, but residents were quick to share their excitement following the news.

One person wrote: "Fantastic news."

Another said: "This is absolutely amazing."

The brainchild of ice skaters Dan Whiston and Karen Barber, along with partners Anne and Ben Wade, Clip 'N Climb opened in Blackpool in 2017.

With a host of unusual, 29ft climbing challenges as well as the slide, the Whitehills attraction can cater for 30 climbers at once with a balcony café for parents.

Among the challenges are Face2Face climbing on a clear wall, a SpeedClimb to race your friends and the balance-testing Stairway to Heaven, a teetering walk up a series of high poles ending in a step into air to get back down.

Thingamajigz on Poulton Business Park announced it was closing indefinitely in October 2021.

Bosses initially said they planned to reopen in July 2021, a month after lockdown restrictions were lifted, in order to open under "normal conditions."

But due to "the increasing number of coronavirus infections particularly prevalent in young people", the firm decided to delay reopening until September 2021.

In August 2021, bosses said they felt infection numbers had not dropped to a safe level and pushed back the opening date to be reviewed on October 11.

But following the review, it was announced that the play area would close indefinitely on October 12, 2021.

A spokesman for Thingamjigz said: "We have given the matter of reopening a great deal of thought.

"But unfortunately, we do not feel that circumstances are compatible with the reopening of Thingamajigz and have decided to stay closed indefinitely."