Charity joins Fylde coast and Preston credit union payroll scheme

A charity which helps vulnerable people across Lancashire has signed up as an official Payroll Partner with the local credit union.

Renaissance, formerly known as Drugline Lancashire, provides practical help and support for people affected by a range of issues, including sex workers, drug and alcohol users and victims of sexual violence.

Based in Blackpool, the charity also has satellite provision in Preston, Blackburn, and Skelmersdale, and offers outreach services across the county.

Employing 30 people, the charity has joined forces with Blackpool and Preston based credit union CLEVR Money to ensure its staff have access to ethical savings and loans support.

As a credit union, CLEVR Money provides loans at a government-capped rate, and can work closely with members to ensure they can afford the repayments.

Julia Hutchings from Renaissance said: “As a community-focused organisation working hard to help people improve their lives, it makes sense to offer our own staff services which can help them too.

"The credit union savings scheme is ideal for our employees to put something away for a rainy day and it’s good to know there are ethical loans available too if needed.”

CLEVR Money covers the Fylde Coast and Preston, and anyone living or working in those areas can become a member. The not-for-profit organisation offers an alternative for people considering payday or high interest online loans, and currently has more than 5,200 members.

Anthony Brookes, business development manager for CLEVR Money, said: “It’s fantastic to welcome Renaissance as a credit union Payroll Partner, and it’s wonderful they’re supporting their employees and the local community by coming on board.

"Providing staff with an easy way to save, and giving them the option of ethical borrowing, is a great thing for a company to do.

“Our aim is to encourage people to save and to ensure everyone has access to fair and affordable credit, even those with a less-than-perfect credit history.”