Busy 21st year for Fylde coast PR firm

A multi-award winning Lancashire public relations agency, Catapult PR, has celebrated its 21st birthday with three new account wins, a national award shortlisting, three regional award shortlistings and the launch of a new podcast show available in iTunes.

It has also just got through to the BIBAs interview stage, in the Microbusiness of the Year category.

Jane Hunt of Catapult PR

The Blackpool-based PR agency has won the accounts of Leeds-based commercial insurance and bus and coach specialists McCarron Coates, Blackpool-based BP Insurance Brokers and an account that will see it using all of its tourism and farm tourism experience, as it promotes the Ian Lawson photography exhibition, Shepherdess: One Woman Farm. This will be held in Hawes in Yorkshire until September.

It will showcase a year in the life of Sedbergh-based Shepherdess, Alison O’Neill, currently working with TV show ‘This Morning’ as she cooks with Phil Vickery and creates recipes from her farm kitchen.

And the Blackpool’s Metropolitan Business Park-based firm managing director, Jane Hunt, has been shortlisted for a national CIPR Excellence Award for the second year running. Having scooped the national ‘Best Travel, Leisure and Tourism PR Campaign’ award just a year ago, she is now shortlisted in the ‘Best Independent Consultant’ category which she won in 2012.

To add to this, Catapult has just achieved three shortlistings in the PRCA Dare Awards, being in the running in the categories of Best Low Budget and Best Integrated PR campaigns, as well as the Campaign Challenges Award.

Catapult PR's new podcast

To mark 21 years of Catapult PR the firm has launched a new website and its own podcast show. The ‘Catapult PR Show’ is now available in iTunes’s podcast store and at www.catapultpr.co.uk

Jane Hunt said: “There are many exciting things happening in our 21st anniversary year and the new website and podcast show are just two early developments. We now have clients in London and in seven different counties, continuing our 21-year-old pattern of being able to attract clients from locations nationwide.”