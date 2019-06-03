Businesses line up to support Lytham Hall's theatre schedule

Four new patrons from the Lytham business community are backing this summer’s open-air theatre season at Lytham Hall.

Your Gym, The Clifton Arms, Lytham Gin and the Lytham branch of Handelsbanken are all giving their support to the programme of plays at the Hall which opens with Chapterhouse Theatre Company’s stage adaptation of Elizabeth Gaskell’s novel Cranford on Sunday, June 16.

Your Gym is one of four new patrons of Lytham Hall's theatre schedule

From just five patrons and three plays in 2010 it now has 25 patrons and five plays this summer.

Theatre organiser Julian Wilde said this increase is a reflection of the enthusiasm of many businesses in the area to contribute to the community.

He said: “My conversations with Rob Ward at Your Gym, Victoria Harwood at The Clifton Arms, Kevin Sanderson at Handelsbanken were a delight, all full of positivity and enthusiasm about the community of Lytham.

"The level of support is both remarkable and heartening and I am thrilled to welcome our four new Patrons on board."

Sara and Paul Dewhurst, owners of Lytham Gin, said: “The open-air play season at Lytham Hall has been a growing success story for ten years now and we are very happy to lend our support.

"Lytham prides itself on all its independent shops and businesses like ourselves and it is very pleasing to be working with so many of them in this way in support of Lytham Hall.”

Tickets which went on sale at the end of April have been selling well for all five plays and are available both on line and at six local outlets in Lytham and St Annes.