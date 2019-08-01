Building work progressing on luxury hotel for Blackpool

A £20m hotel on Blackpool's Golden Mile is finally taking shape with metal framework now being put in place at the Sands Venue.

Work began last year to dismantle parts of the former cabaret venue which is being redeveloped to create a 91-bedroom five star hotel with dining and spa facilities.

The £13m Blackpool Museum, being delivered by Blackpool Council and for which full funding is now in place, is also set to be housed in the new hotel and is due to open in 2021.

Coun Mark Smith, Blackpool Council cabinet member for business, enterprise and job creation, said: “It’s great to see the latest stage of this exciting development which will see the opening of Blackpool’s first five star hotel.

“This substantial multi-million pound project is a fantastic example of the confidence that private investors have in Blackpool.

"Along with many other private and council driven regeneration initiatives across the town it will contribute to boosting the local economy and the creation of new opportunities for local residents.”

Meanwhile Peter Swann, who owns the Sands through Coolsilk Property and Investment Ltd, has revealed a sponsorship tie-up between the Sands and Scunthorpe Football Club which he also owns.

Scunthorpe's Glandford Park ground will be known for the forthcoming season as ‘Sands Venue Stadium’ .

Mr Swann said: "We’re really excited about the upcoming opening of our Sands Venue Hotel which will provide a boost to Blackpool’s local economy and create a number of new jobs for the area.

“The stadium naming rights of the football stadium create fantastic domestic and international exposure for the Sands Venue brand, so it’s a perfect fit for us as we look to continue to invest in these two towns. "

The hotel will have 91 suites and rooms, an art-deco reception, a two-rosette restaurant with panoramic sea-views, spa and leisure facilities as well as a wedding, conferencing and banqueting suite.