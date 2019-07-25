Budwesier and Stella brewer raises a glass to good results

Budweiser brewer AB InBev has raised a glass to a successful recent period of trade - helped by its links to huge sporting events.

The brewing giant - which has a plant at Samlesbury, near Preston - has reported its best quarterly volume performance in over five years with total growth of 2.1 per cent.

This was driven by strong performances in many key markets including Mexico, Brazil, Europe, South Africa, Nigeria, Australia and Colombia.

Revenue grew by 6.2 per cent in the quarter to $13,963 million (US dollars).

Paula Lindenberg, President, Budweiser Brewing Group UK&Ireland, said: “Our UK business has had a great second quarter, with strong volume growth and high single digit net revenue growth, boosted by the performance of our global brands, Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona.

"These brands are embedded in popular culture, and momentum continues with our announcement earlier this week that Budweiser will be the new Premier League beer partner.

“We have enjoyed a fantastic start to the summer, which is a huge time for beer sales.

"We couldn’t have been prouder to have supported the England Women’s football team as they made it all the way to the semi-finals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019.

"Stella Artois’ sponsorship of Wimbledon and Royal Ascot, as well as Budweiser’s sponsorship of Pride in London, underlined our commitment to be the perfect ingredient when people come together for a great time. And we’re looking forward to a whole season of great moments when the Premier League kicks off next month, with Budweiser as a partner."

She added: “Corona is seeing double-digit growth across total trade and recently launched its Protect Paradise campaign, pledging to clean one square metre of British coastline for every one of a million limited-edition ‘Protect Paradise’ four-packs sold this summer, resulting in 68 beach clean-ups organised with Parley for the Oceans and involving consumers, volunteers and our employees.

“We have also seen demand for no alcohol beer continue to rise, with growth at 25 per cent year to date and Beck’s Blue the number one beer in this category."

More than 250 employees work at AB InBev’s Samlesbury brewery and the brewery produces up to 500 million bottles, 300 million cans and 750 thousand kegs of beer every year.