Brexit Party candidate is a real fanatic about Blackpool

The man announced as the Brexit Party’s prospective candidate for Blackpool North and Cleveleys maybe from Buckinghamshire but he classes Blackpool as his ‘second home.’

Jon Conway is the prospective parliamentary candidate for the Eurosceptic party for the seat which is currently held by Tory Paul Maynard.

He is the man behind bringing the Illuminasia to the resort

The 60-year-old previously stood as a UKIP candidate for the Beaconsfield seat in Buckinghamshire in 2017 but feels he will be better suited in Blackpool.

Jon used to live in Thornton and Cleveleys in the 80s and said: “Blackpool is my second home and has been for the last 30 years.

He co-founded QDOS Entertainment group more than twenty years ago and it’s one of the UK’s major light entertainment companies.

Jon is also a renowned theatre producer and has produced more than 400 pantomimes and devised shows for BBC, Celebrity cruise lines, Las Vegas showrooms, and concert tours.

He is also the man behind bringing the Illuminasia to the resort.

Jon discussed plans if he was elected and talked about Brexit.

He said: “Brexit is not the be all and end all - it’s the start of it.

“If we focus on our country more it will be better for us all rather than focusing on a population of 400 million.

“Why would you not want more more control in your own country, your own region and your own town.”

As well as Jon, the Brexit Party have announced prospective parliamentary candidates in three other Fylde coast

seats.

Leanne Michelle Murray in Lancaster and Fleetwood, Graham Mark Stott in Fylde and David Brown in Blackpool South.

The Blackpool North and Cleveleys constituency was created in 2010 and has been held by Conservative MP Paul Maynard who was elected in the same year.

The seat was created by the Boundary Commission for England following its review of parliamentary representation in Lancashire.

The Deputy Police Crime Commissioner Chris Webb is Labour’s prospective parliamentary candidate for the seat having grown up in the resort.

At the last general election in 2017, the Liberal Democrats, Green Party and UKIP all stood a candidate however each have yet to name a prospective candidate for the seat.