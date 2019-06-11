Blackpool woman's health and safety honour

Claire Oakes, SHEQ director at Blackpool-based Create Construction, has been presented with a distinguished service award at the RoSPA Health and Safety Awards.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents recognises individuals and teams who have demonstrated excellence at an organisational level and more recently, the stand out efforts of individuals, who protect the safety of others.

Claire’s new award recognises her long-term, sustained contribution to improving health and safety and highlights the commitment she has demonstrated cross her career in the construction industry.

Since 2003, Claire has had involvement with the North West Construction Safety Group, where she served as vice chairman was the first female chairman from 2012-2016 and has won several awards. She is also a chartered fellow member of the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health.

In 2014, Claire was honoured with a ‘RoSPA Guardian Angel Award’ and in 2017, was invited to Buckingham Palace due to her work with the NWCSG, to celebrate RoSPA’s centenary.

Claire was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by the NWCSG in 2017 and presented with the Maurice Adamon Award by Safety Groups UK in 2018, both which recognised her outstanding contribution to health and safety. In January of this year, Claire was requested to attend the House of Lords in recognition of her continued support and dedication to Safety Groups UK.

Claire said: “I am humbled to be the recipient of one of RoSPA’s new Inspirational Awards.

"My commitment for health and safety is purely driven by my personal passion to see the construction industry thrive, as well as to ensure the workforce return home at the end of

each working day, without harm or injury.“

Paul Mathison, CEO of Create Construction said: “Claire’s leadership, commitment and mentoring skills cannot be contested. She takes a hands-on approach to best practice across the business as her team continues to grow and her approach and ‘create a safer future’ initiative, ensures our companies protect their people and environments at all times.