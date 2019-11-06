Blackpool woman launches new health and safety solutions company

A former paralegal is one of the latest people to launch a new business in Blackpool with the help of Blackpool Council’s free business advice service Get Started.

The Get Started scheme supports budding entrepreneurs in their ambition to become their own boss.

Nicky Cheetham from Bispham officially launched her new company Accusafe Consulting in August of this year.

The company provides health and safety solutions and training services to a diverse range of sectors across the UK.

A small selection of its services include inspections, audits and system reviews, as well as risk assessments and accident investigations.

Nicky has worked in the health and safety sector for over 20 years for small and global organisations having started off in her career in her twenties as a paralegal in property law.

She said: “Originally I was a paralegal and had some experience of safety matters and related issues so I decided to move into a health and safety role. I knew that my law degree would help me interpret the law accurately so it seemed a logical step to work in this sector.

“My main motivation to set up my own business was that I could be my own boss and put into practice my experience and skills on the shop floor.

“The Get Started people are extremely friendly and have so much knowledge and expertise and if they don’t know the answer to a question they can point people in the right direction.”

Nicky used the business advice service to learn more about having a social media presence as she was in the process of creating her company’s website.

She also sought guidance on accounting and advertising solutions.

Hundreds of people have launched a business with the help of the Get Started team and business advisors who are based in the Enterprise Centre on Lytham Road. The team provide advice and organise a range of workshops and events to help businesses from bookkeeping, sourcing funding to online guidance.

Mark Smith, Blackpool Council Cabinet Member for Business, Enterprise and Job Creation, said: “It’s great to see people like Nicky who have the drive and passion to use the skills and knowledge that they have to set up their own business.

"Supporting local businesses will help build a bigger and better Blackpool and help enterprises realise their full potential”