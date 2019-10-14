Blackpool will be the first stop for the Small Business Saturday tour bus

Blackpool has been chosen to host the launch of the Small Business Saturday UK tour, which will aim to support and promote the UK’s 5.6 million small businesses.

The annual Small Business Saturday nationwide bus tour will begin in Blackpool, Lancashire, on Monday, November 4, before travelling down the coast to the North Wales seaside town of Llandudno.

Now in its seventh year, the Small Business Saturday UK campaign bus will travel across Britain, visiting almost 30 locations in 30 days ahead of Small Business Saturday, on December 7.

The bus will offer free mentoring sessions to small businesses and feature a special interviews where small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Speed networking sessions will be also held between 11am – 12pm.

Michelle Ovens, director of Small Business Saturday, said: “We are excited for the Small Business Saturday bus tour to launch in Blackpool, a town that has faced no shortage of challenges over the past ten years.

"But like so many towns and cities up and down the UK, what helps to keep its economy firing and its community in work is its small businesses.”