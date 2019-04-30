Blackpool visited by London IT specialists in bid to raise its tech profile

Blackpool’s bid to position itself as a cluster centre for tech companies got a boost from a visit by a group of tech luminaries from the City of London.

They were led by Lady Wendy Parmley, born and bred in Blackpool whose husband, in 2016-17 was the Lord Mayor of the City of London, Sir Andrew Parmley.

The visit of the Worshipful Company of Information Technologists to Blackpool

One of Lady Parmley’s most recent positions was Principal of a Technology College in London.

She is Master of the Worshipful Company of Information Technologists, the 100th livery company of the City of London.

She said: “As a ‘Blackpudlian’, I am delighted to see the strides that are being made here to put us back on the world map, this time as a technology centre.

“The area has wonderful prospects. You can already see the, ‘green shoots of hope’ in the developments around the town and I look forward to seeing it thrive again over the coming years.”

Blackpool is launching a bid to position itself as an IT hotspot

Antony Lockley, Director of Strategy and Assistant Chief Executive at Blackpool Council, said: “We were excited to welcome such a prestigious group of industry leaders to Blackpool to see the plans we have for the town.

“We have a rich history of technological innovation and the opportunities that lay ahead point to a bright future for tech businesses in Blackpool.”

Professor Simon Guy, Dean of Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences at Lancaster University said: “Having such an esteemed group of people from the tech sector visit Blackpool is exactly the sort of thing needed to kick start innovation and investment in the town.

“The University centre is producing many able graduates with exactly the sort of skills that new tech companies are looking for.”

The group heard from a range of stakeholders from across the town and were briefed on some of their plans to improve connectivity in the area and create a fertile environment for tech investment.

The speakers included the founder of the newly incorporated Blackpool Tech Hub, Peter Hargreaves.

Also speaking were, founders of Team HQ - Peter Brooks and Elliot Evans, Jacqui Scott, Head of Computing at Blackpool and Fylde College and Professor Simon Guy, Dean of Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences at Lancaster University and Head of IT Services at Blackpool Council, Tony Doyle.