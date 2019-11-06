Blackpool travel team is top of the shops

A travel agent team in Blackpool is celebrating after winning a national award from the company.

The Tui team from Birley Street were crowned “shop of the year” for the region, the North and for the whole country in Tui’s annual awards.

The prize was handed out at a ceremony in Crete where the team of five, Kyley Leeming manager, Rebecca Ritchie assistant manager, plus travel advisers Gabrielle Richards, Wendi Irving and Peter Klepp, were praised for their customer service following feedback and visits to the shop.

They were also hailed for performance beating sales targets and “out performing all areas of our business KPI’s”.

Kyley Leeming said: “We are all delighted, particularly since we area quite a new team.

“I have been here three and a half years and manager fro two and altogether we have less than ten years’ experience.

“We have had a really successful year, despite all the things going on in the world. We all have a vision of ensuring our customers discover their smile and we put them at the heart of everything we do”

Tui has 600 stores. Around 1,000 attended the awards event.