Blackpool training specialist marks 25th year with open day

A Blackpool based training specialist is set to mark 25 year in business this month.

The Rosewood Keen Management Services group, RKMS, will be marking the milestone and providing an open day with refreshments on June 14 from 11am to 2pm for current and prospective clients.

The company, which has its base at Unit 17, The Pavilions off Amy Johnson Way near the airport, will be a hosting a talk by Norry Ashcroft of Madd about bullying campaigns, plus a spokesman from the firm’s nominated charity of Amazing Graze – Mark Butcher.

A spokesman said: “It will be an ideal opportunity to network and to hear from our speakers.

“There will also be a short talk from our End Point Assessment organisation, to discuss current changed of apprenticeships delivery and the end point assessment process.”

RKMS also incorporates Holt Green Training which moved to The Pavilions in March last year.

RKMS was founded by resort man John Keen in 1994 and was originally based in Ormskirk. It offers a range of professional training and upskilling.