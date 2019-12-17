Blackpool training company launches free breakfasts to keep learners healthy

A Blackpool-based regional training provider has introduced a healthy start to the day for all its learners.

PHX Training, which has centres across Lancashire and Cumbria, has introduced free breakfasts as an additional benefit to all its training courses and apprenticeships.

The measure has been launched in a bid to help learners start their day in a healthy way. For employability and basic Journey2Work courses, adult learners were regularly arriving at courses without having eaten breakfast due to either a lack of means of opportunity.

Healthy free breakfasts have been introduced recently to schools across the country, with research proving the links between eating a morning meal and improved learning.

It is hoped that the breakfast clubs at PHX Training will also help learners return to a regular routine of eating in the morning that will continue once they enter the world of work. Learners will start their day with a range of toast, cereal or porridge.

Helen MacNaughton, business manager at PHX Training, said: “The old adage of breakfast being the most important meal of the day couldn’t be truer.

"When it comes to learning, starting with a healthy breakfast is proven to result in higher levels of concentration and attentiveness, as well as setting up a healthy routine for our learners that they will keep with them when they start work.

“Many of our learners come to PHX Training for support in finding a job. Removing the cost and stress of worrying about buying breakfast every morning means that they can attend their courses focused purely on learning.”

PHX Training delivers government-backed initiatives, adult skills, NEET (not in education, employment or training), employability contracts, apprenticeships and work-based learning programmes.

The company specialises in apprenticeship qualifications in business administration skills, offering learners skills for roles such as office executive, office supervisor, membership administrator and personal administrator.

Apprenticeships delivered by PHX also include team leading, customer service, hospitality, management and warehousing.

The PHX team also offers a diverse range of resources including offline, online and face-to-face services at six centres in Barrow, Carlisle, Workington, Morecambe, Preston and Blackpool.