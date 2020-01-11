Blackpool town centre solicitors to raise funds for the hospice's Linden Centre

Blackhurst Budd Solicitors have named The Linden Centre, part of Trinity Hospice as the team’s charity of the year for 2020.

The centre provides bereavement support for anyone struggling to cope after the loss of a loved one and counselling for those who feel overwhelmed by their illness.

Warren Spencer

Warren Spencer, managing director at Blackhurst Budd Solicitors (inset) said: “We have chosen to support the Linden Centre having asked our staff to nominate local charities at the end of last year.

"It became apparent that several members of staff have, in fact, used the services on offer at the Linden Centre in recent times and were passionate about working with them as our charity of the year.

"We’ve got off to a great start, being able to donate £1,000 already thanks to a member of our litigation department winning a charity caption competition just before the Christmas break.”

Janet Atkins, corporate partnership manager at Trinity Hospice said: “We are delighted to have been chosen by Blackhurst Budd and we will ensure that their fundraising efforts are directed specifically to support The Linden Centre.

"I know they have a number of ideas for events and activities over the year and I look forward to working with the team in 2020.”

The Linden Centre provides counselling for 700 adults and children.