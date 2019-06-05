Blackpool Tower unveils plan for new event space to replace Jungle Jim's

Have your say

Internal alterations are being proposed to Blackpool Tower in order to create a 750-capacity event space which will also give visitors a closer view of the structure of the iconic Grade I listed building.

Plans for a new entertainment area to replace the Jungle Jim's adventure playground which closed at the beginning of May have been submitted to Blackpool Council.

Jungle Jim's which has now shut

Merlin, which operates the Tower on behalf of the council, is seeking listed building consent for the scheme.

It is proposing to make changes to levels four and five of the building including the creation of a mezzanine floor.

A heritage statement accompanying the application says: "The proposal will leave a big proportion of the original steel and cast iron structure on display.

"Features include the original ornamental cast iron columns, lower roof arches,

triangulated trusses and sections of the main roof will be visible from the mezzanine (level 5) and from within the large family entertainment area (level 4).

"The proposed level 5 mezzanine will provide a close-up platform to view the supporting structure and a series of windows offer a view across and down to level 4.

"This will give visitors a unique view and understanding of the structure."

Jungle Jim's, which cost £3m to install, was originally the Tower roof garden with palms, ferns and a concert area.

Bosses at Merlin decided to close it because it was no longer financially viable and visitor numbers had fallen in recent years.

The proposals will "improve navigation through the Tower's attractions" and "cater for a wider demographic and improve the facilities within the Tower."

If the council approves the application, it is hoped a themed entertainment and event suite will open in August, creating 20 new permanent jobs.

The refurbished space would have a 750-capacity venue able to host live events such as comedians and singers, as well as conferences and even banquets.