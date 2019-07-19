Blackpool streetdance duo launch their own fashion brand

A Blackpool dance school business is hoping it has success all sewn up - after launching its own fashion brand.

Lil Beatz founded by Adam Blakey and his partner Vicci Small to get young children dancing themselves fitter.

Lil Beatz has launched its own dance clothing range

The street dance classes even has specially composed hip-hop style music to appeal to the two to six age group.

Now with the classes franchise doing well the couple have launched their range of street dance clothing after months of research and development.

Adam said: “When we first started the business, the initial idea was to offer a franchise aimed at dancers and dance schools to teach toddlers how to street dance.

“We didn’t actually have any plans at that stage to produce a clothing line.

Lil Beatz clothing

“It all came about when we started looking about for a uniform to offer our members so they felt part of the Lil Beatz crew.

“We started looking online for custom clothing and was shocked with the lack of customisation available.

“There are suppliers in the UK that offer this service but the quality was not what we was after at all.

“We then started producing some mock-up clothes designs to send to companies to see if they could do this and then it hit us.

“The logo and branding on the clothing looked really good and we thought there was a potential opportunity.

“We started doing some research and couldn’t find any real brands for toddlers that offer streetwear.

“If you want your child to look trendy, a parent would normally go to a high street chain but these are limited and not the same feel as what we are offering.

“This coupled with the massive change in the fashion industry at the moment with a big shift towards healthy lifestyles and gym.

“People are now buying brands such as Gym King, Bee Inspired, The Couture Club etc.

“We believe there is a massive opportunity to go into this market but for toddlers as parents love seeing their children looking stylish and want them to look like their parents.”