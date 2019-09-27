Blackpool sports media team wins international award in Spain

A Blackpool sports media technology company, which works with some of the world’s top football clubs, has scored in Madrid.

Eleven Sports Media is celebrating after winning a major award at an international sports summit.

Former Brazilian superstar Ronaldo was one of the footballers at the ceremony

The Whitehills based team, which are back-of-shirt sponsors at Blackpool FC, were in the Spanish capital this week to pick up Best Supplier at the World Football Summit.

Eleven’s work with more than 40 clubs, including some of the Premier League’s biggest names, has seen their stadium specific TV networks StadiumTV and StatTV entertaining more than half a million football fans every weekend.

These “digital assets” now form an integral role in a club’s commercial proposition.

Eleven Sports Media was recognised as leaders in helping clubs and brands use the power of sport to engage their passionate supporters through innovative partner programmes.

It was this combination of products and services which helped Eleven to the award.

The team was joined at the summit by some of football’s biggest names, including legendary Brazilian striker Ronaldo, as well as executives from some of the biggest clubs in the world including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Liverpool, Juventus and Inter Milan.

The judging panel for Eleven’s category included executives from the San Francisco 49ers, UEFA and leading sports technology companies.

One of those judges, Rohn Malhotra, of SportsTechX, said the judges looked at how innovative the product was, the impact it generated for its clients and the metrics by which it was evaluated.

He said: “The jury were in no doubt that Eleven Sports Media, not only fulfilled all these categories in a significant way, but also were able to contribute to the end person, that as football executives we are all working for – the fan.”

Matt Cairns, chief executive of Eleven Sports Media said: “There has been a relentless drive demonstrated from a very talented and committed group of people in order to create, build and deliver the products we have been recognised for.

“Although Eleven’s products and services have evolved greatly over the last decade, particularly our work with partner programmes, at the core of everything we do is, and always has been, the content experience of sports fans and that is why platforms like StadiumTV and StatTV exist.”