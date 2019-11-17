Blackpool social club packed for re-opening night

A traditional Blackpool club is back in business following a grand opening.

It was standing room only at the Stanley Road Working Men’s Club for the re-opening and the owners hope that its rebirth will inspire others to invest in Blackpool and join it’s rejuvenation.

Stanley Workingmen's Club

The crowd at the fully redecorated ground floor lounge bar enjoyed singers, a DJ, Comedian Roy Lane and a finger buffet.

Jack Edwards said: “The New Stanley Club is now back on it’s feet thanks to local businessman Phil O’Brien, who mong other interests, also owns the New Mount Pleasant Pub on High Street.

"The charity minded attitude and community spirit such as neighbourhood watch meetings, litter picks, and fundraising events, seen at the New Mount Pleasant Pub will also be evident at the New Stanley starting with a catering and drinks trade training school especially aimed at getting the unemployed and homeless into work.​”

Mr Edwards said the first floor function room with it’s new and extended dance floor will be open shortly and available for events, while the training school will be on the second floor.​