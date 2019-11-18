Blackpool shines spotlight on creative sector careers for young people In Discover week

Young people in Blackpool will have the chance to learn about careers in the creative sector this week with a series of events in town.

Part of the national Discover! Creative Careers Week, a raft of firms and organisations in Blackpool will be taking part.

It started yesterday when students had the chance to learn about what happens behind the scenes of BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing at Blackpool Tower Ballroom, following the filming at the weekend.

Today, at the Winter Gardens, the resort’s creative sector was due to host a breakfast showcase ahead of a week of tours behind the scenes at a variety of theatre’s, galleries and groups across the town giving more than 200 students a chance to experience jobs and industries that many don’t even know exist in the area.

Students will also meet for round table activities.

Participating employers include The Grand Theatre, Grundy Art Gallery, Blackpool Tower and Ballroom, Blackpool Winter Gardens, Visit Blackpool, Leftcoast, Blackpool Museum Project and Heritage Service, Lightworks and Blackpool Libraries.

Ruth Eastwood, chief executive of the Grand Theatre, said: “Working in an arts venue that’s been presenting shows for over 125 years we value the importance of introducing young people to the incredible range of career opportunities within the world of theatre.

"We are excited to spend the day showcasing the many disciplines that can build a rewarding career within the arts and a venue."

Discover! Creative Careers Week has been backed by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport in England through the Creative Careers Programme and is designed to find and encourage new, diverse talent for the country's booming creative industries.

As statistics show, the creative industries are one of the country's fastest growing business sectors, growing at twice the national rate, and now accounts for more than six per cent of all jobs in the UK according to new government data.

A spokeswoman for the Creative Careers Programme delivery partners: Creative and Cultural Skills, ScreenSkills and the Creative Industries Federation said: "Giving young people an insight into the many jobs available across the creative industries is invaluable because we know that there are many roles that people have no idea exist. It is difficult to contemplate a career you don't even know about."