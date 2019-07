A long standing Blackpool town centre butchers has been put on the market.

The Ron Reddys on Topping Street ceased trading in September after 50 years, blaming the economic climate on its decision.

The well-known business has now gone up for sale with Kenricks with a guide price of £35,000.

All of the shops equipment including fridges, ovens, counters and displays are included in the sale.