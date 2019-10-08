Blackpool's own paint range is launched at the Pleasure Beach

Blackpool’s very own range of paint inspired by residents’ stories has been launched at the Pleasure Beach.

And the arts group behind it, Leftcoast, plans to create a popup space in one of the Ocean Boulevard units in Spring to show off the palette of ten colours to visitors, community groups and businesses.

The launch of Leftcoast's Painting the Town range with Johnstone's Paints. Pictured are Robert Owen from Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Tina Redford from Leftcoast and Gareth Jones from Johnstone's.

The range called Painting the Town has already been used on Ocean Boulevard, 122 gallons, and Leftcoast says it already has had interest from Fylde businesses and others looking to use it.

LeftCoast Artistic Director Tina Redford, said: “Blackpool and its people has a generosity of spirit and a capacity to keep on lifting you up whenever life pulls you down.

“Through this project we are encouraging the people of Blackpool paint a fresh picture of the town both for visitors and for themselves.”

Gareth Jones, from Johnstone’s Trade Paints, which has produced the new colours, said: “Blackpool is a place filled with happy memories for so many people. Colour has played an important role in the town’s heritage and also in evoking these memories for residents and visitors, so we’ve enjoyed using it to inspire and reinvigorate the town.”

Tangerine Coast is one of the colours from the Paint the Town range

LeftCoast is aiming to eventually offer every town and every person in the UK a splash of the authentic Blackpool experience that they can enjoy in the comfort of their home or business.

Tina added: “If people have fond memories of being spun around Blackpool Tower Ballroom, there’s a colour story to match and it would look great in the living room.”

A percentage of the profits from paint sales will be used by LeftCoast to invest in arts and culture in the town to support resident health and wellbeing.

The paint will go on sale to commercial partners first and then to the wider public.