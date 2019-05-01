Blackpool's Nutrition Group in multi-million pound heatlh bar investment

A Blackpool contract manufacturer in the health supplements and sports nutrition sector has made a multi-million pound investment in a protein bar and snack manufacturing facility.

The new facility at Nutrition Group has the capacity to make more than 100m bars and bites a year and marks the company’s move into the dynamic fast-growing healthy snack market.

The new line at Nutrition Group Blackpool

Bosses at the family-owned group, which celebrates its 25th anniversary later this year, said its ambitious expansion plan is set to create a number of new jobs in roles ranging from technical, management, production, and warehousing.

They said the manufacturer, which employs 120, has already had a number of contracts with high street retailers and global brands to produce a range of innovative protein based bars and snacks.

Chief executive Richard Greathead said: “This is a significant investment in the future of our business and we’re very excited by the extensive opportunities it opens up for us as we mark a quarter or century of success in our sector.

“The market has seen an explosion in nutrition bars and snacks across the wellness and sports nutrition sectors. On-the-go snacking is a growing phenomenon, as consumers seek out convenient product formats to satisfy their health demands. We have developed a streamlined approach to developing new products which means our customers can bring new ideas to the market quickly and easily.”

Richard Greathead, second right, at Nutrition Group

“A bespoke line has been commissioned in partnership with a global leader in manufacturing equipment. The brief was simple; to design a line that would be faster and more efficient than that of our competitors, and also offer unique product formats.

“Our commitment to this extension of our capabilities has been matched with a multi-million pound investment, a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and a team with industry experience and vision to deliver for our customers.”

Nutrition Group has also recruited a leading figure in the industry, Gareth Lane, to head the new project.