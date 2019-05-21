Blackpool's Mitre pub in line for investment

Blackpool's smallest pub is set for refurbishment with new signage and lighting part of a proposed investment of up to £25,000.

Plans have been submitted to Blackpool Council seeking permission for the scheme at The Mitre on West Street.

An image showing changes proposed for The Mitre

Proposals include new pavement screens, lanterns and a new history board for the pub which is part of Edinburgh-based Star Bars and Pubs Ltd which is funding the work.

The investment is for external refurbishment only, but landlords Jason and Kerry Humphries have invested their own money on internal improvements since taking over eight years ago.

Kerry said: "We have seen the plans and it is going to look really nice. They will strip it back, but they're not going to make it look too modern.

"A lot of people like the fact The Mitre is a 'proper' pub in Blackpool town centre instead of being one of the chains. We're a proper wet led pub.

"Providing we get permission, it's likely the work will be carried out at the end of the season. The Mitre has its 120th birthday coming up in 2021 so it will be nice to have it looking good for that.

"My husband and I have already done a lot of work inside including putting in new wood flooring and upholstery."

The plans include a new fascia sign, a double sided pictorial sign, gold window vinyls, two small lanterns, a new history board and pavement screens. The exterior of the building will also be redecorated.

The proposals will now go before town hall planners at a future date.

The earliest deeds discovered show the building was originally used as a dwelling house and a shop owned in turn by Blackpool grocer and confectioner John Braithwaite, Carleton yeoman John Poole and Marton farmer John Hargreaves.

In 1902 it was sold for £8,000 and renamed The Mitre Inn – and has been serving beers and spirits ever since.

The Mitre also has a blue plaque installed by Blackpool Civic Trust.