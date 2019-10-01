Blackpool's Houndshill Shopping Centre apologies after 'nightmare' car parking delays

Blackpool’s biggest shopping centre had to apologise to shoppers using its car park at the weekend after motorists suffered delays trying to exit.

Houndshill Shopping Centre said a ‘large’ number of vehicles exited its car park at the same time causing delays of up to an hour.

The shopping centre normally suffers delays during busy Christmas periods but said it was ‘unusual’ for this time of year.

The shopping centre posted on its social media accounts and said: “Apologies to everyone who is experiencing delays exiting the car park. The sheer volume of cars is causing the delay.

“We’re currently speaking with the Police to see if they can help with the traffic lights at Debenhams. Thanks for your patience.”

Bex Oakes, who was stuck in the delays, commented back to Houndshill and said: “It’s an absolute nightmare entering too. The board at the top says full on all floors apart from level five. We went to level two and there was tonnes of spaces.

“Having to pay for 20 mins of waiting in the car park at a standstill.”

Debbs Lancelot, manager of Houndshill, said: “With regards to the car park over the weekend we saw a lots of our customers making the most of the gap in the rainy weather and there was a time frame where we saw a large amount of cars exiting the car park at the same time which is unusual for this time of year.”

The 750-space car park charges users a minimum of £2.70 for two hours stay which rises to £12 for a stay of up to 24 hours.

It is open from 8am to 11.30pm seven days a week. The five level car park and shopping centre is owned and operated by Modus Properties.