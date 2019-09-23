Blackpool's Halfway House pub open following a £1.8m refurbishment

A historic Blackpool pub which was close to being condemned has been reopened following a £1.8 million refurbishment.

The Halfway House Pub, on Squires Gate Lane in South Shore, opened today following a VIP launch this afternoon.

It opens tomorrow

The derelict pub, which dates back to the 19th century, was bought by Manchester-based brewery Joseph Holt last year and has been designed to create a “traditional pub with a modern twist”.

A design statement accompanying its application warned the locally listed building was “in danger of not surviving”.

The refurbishment and restoration project started in April after Joseph Holt worked with planning officers at Blackpool Council to secure planning permission to structurally repair, re-roof, extend, and create external garden areas and a new car park and entrance.

Features include a fresh homemade, stone-baked pizza section with an open counter and display

An extensive, orangery style extension has been added and the large central bar now has a marble top, the first Joseph Holt pub to have this feature.

There is also a large car park with electronic charging bays, a beer garden and children’s play area.

Richard Kershaw, Chief Executive and Fifth Generation of Joseph Holt said: “It’s been a major investment of nearly £2 million to restore this pub.

“Joseph Holt is very much a community brewery and we are proud to have restored this pub to give something back to the community, not only as a place for people to eat and drink but by employing a range of part and full time local staff."

The new management, Paul and Suzanne Tingle, both local to Blackpool, are excited to open the doors to the public tomorrow and said “It is a thriving community of both residents and visitors and we are very much looking forward to welcoming customers.”