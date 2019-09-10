Blackpool's events hosting expertise in the spotlight for BIBAs business awards night this week

Blackpool will be in the spotlight later this week as it shows off its ability to host major events.

One of Lancashire most important business awards, the Be Inspired Business Awards, stages its annual awards ceremony in the Tower Ballroom in front of a sell-out crowd this Friday.

Smooth Radio North West’s programme director Jamie Griffiths, said the event would attract more than 1,000 people to the resort and offered an opportunity for its leisure businesses to show their quality.

Smooth Radio North West is sponsoring the Leisure Business of the Year category at The BIBAs this year.

Jamie said: “Across Blackpool there will be hotels, restaurants and bars which will all welcome people coming from across the region to attend the BIBAs and it offers another chance to show what they can do.

“In a world where people decide whether to visit a location by reviews left by other travellers, making a good first impression is crucial. Blackpool is renowned the world over as a location for people from across the world and the venue of some amazing attractions such as the Tower, and I have no doubt it will rise of the occasion for a further year.”

Guests attending The BIBAs ceremony on Friday have been advised to leave plenty of time to get to Blackpool with the resort expected to be busy due to the World Fireworks Championships taking place on the same night.

The displays are scheduled to get underway from 7.30pm but the Promenade is likely to be busy for hours before.

A spokesman for the BIBAs organisers, the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, said: “Blackpool is always bustling on a Friday night and this Friday will be no different, especially with the fireworks display expected to draw a big crowd.

“We would therefore advise anyone joining us for the BIBAs ceremony to ensure they leave plenty of time to get to the Tower to ensure they are not delayed.”

The BIBAs gets under way with a champagne reception on the floor of the Tower Ballroom from 6.30pm on Friday.

See also: Bibas can be a springboard to further success