Blackpool's conference offer is put on show for the conservatives

VisitBlackpool has joined forces with the town’s Winter Gardens complex to promote its vastly-improved business tourism offer at the Conservative Party’s annual conference in Manchester.

Team members were hoping to catch the eye of conference planners for future years.

Construction work of the new conference centre

The message to the thousands of delegates attending the four-day gathering was simple: “Come and take a fresh look at the transformational change that is being delivered here”.

The resort was once the destination of choice for both Conservative and Labour annual autumn conferences, but fell out of favour around a decade ago.

The Blackpool presence was promoting the resort under its new “MeetBlackpool” branding, highlighting the hundreds of millions of pounds of investment that has been made since they last staged their annual convention in the resort.

Mandy Tythe-McCallum, Tourism Services Manager for VisitBlackpool, said: “Blackpool has benefited from huge investment since the Conservatives last staged their annual conference here.

“Our message to the delegates in Manchester is to come and take a fresh look and see for themselves how investment in new conference facilities will change the face of conferencing in Blackpool.

"We are able to offer conference and exhibition organisers a venue that will combine state-of-the-art facilities in the new building with the grandeur and history of the original Winter Gardens.”

Since it announced the construction of the new conference centre, the resort has secured the return of the GMB union in 2020 and the Inner Wheel in 2021.

The shopworkers’ union, Usdaw, has also confirmed it will return to Blackpool every year until at least 2024.