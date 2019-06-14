Blackpool rescue and recovery team gets a Boost for expansion

A specialist rescue and recovery training company increased turnover significantly after signing up to Boost’s Growth Mentoring programme.

Blackpool-based Reax Limited saw sales in its last financial year rise by £100,000 on the previous period, and bosses say the Boost support has made a major contribution, with growth expected to continue.

In addition, Reax has taken on three extra employees, with more to come, and it has almost doubled its subcontracted staff to seven.

The business has also won new contracts and fresh customers, including the National Nuclear Laboratory.

Reax’s expansion programme was further accelerated after the business worked with NW Access to Finance to secure £35,000 from the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund.

Founded in 2014, Reax initially employing three staff – directors Keith Parmley and Pete Langley as well as office manager Debbie Hanley.

The firm provides specialist training courses and support for rescue and recovery and has created a unique training facility, complete with simulation structures to create “real life” recovery situations. These include confined spaces, working at height and with hazardous substances.

Customers include the likes of United Utilities, Westinghouse and Sellafield, along with IKEA, DHL, Mitie Security, and Otis Lifts.

Boost Lancashire Business Growth Hub is led by the Lancashire Local Enterprise Partnership and Lancashire County Council, with funding from the European Regional Development Fund.

Reax contacted Boost because the firm was looking for growth support and got a review from an experienced business relationship manager.

Reax director Keith Parmley was then matched with Stephen Leishman, a seasoned mentor at Boost delivery partner Orvia, for a series of five 1-2-1 mentoring support meetings.

“These took place over a three-month period and focused on sales and marketing. In addition, Reax was referred to NW Access to Finance for funding support.

“The support enabled us to look at the business from an outside perspective, encouraging us to consider what customers and potential customers would be interested in. This helped us to review our marketing strategy and re-evaluate our key marketing messages.”