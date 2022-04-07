Blackpool pub Frenchman's Cove on sale for £250,000

The building, located on South King Street around 500m east of the North Pier and Blackpool Tower, consists of an open plan bar and two two-bedroom flats. The bar was refurbished and extended to include a single-storey indoor area to the rear in 2021.

The property is on the market under Fleurets, the UK’s leading leisure property specialist. A spokesman said: “(The bar) was extended and re-configured during Covid-19 lockdown to provide an increased trading area and it is now in excellent condition. It is well positioned to drive forward again and improve upon historic trading levels.

"It is felt that this site would most likely suit a retail development for an alternative use purchaser, subject to the necessary planning consent and permissions.”

Frenchman's Cove on South King Street, Blackpool

While up for sale, Frenchman’s Cove remains open for business, operating from 12pm until 11pm Sunday to Thursday, and from 12pm to midnight on Friday and Saturday. A premises licence allows for the sale of alcohol from 11am until 3am, and for the performance of dance, live music and playing of recorded music from 11am until 4am.

The property is not a Listed building, but is located in the Blackpool Town Centre Conservation Area, which means work that can typically be done without planning permission may need to be approved by the council.