Blackpool pub flats plan gets go ahead despite noise fears

Plans to convert the upper floors of a Blackpool pub into flats have got the go ahead despite warnings residents could be disrupted by noisy drinkers below.

Blackpool Council has approved an application to use part of The George Pub on Central Drive as six apartments and maisonettes.

Town hall planning officers acknowledged it is proposed to retain the ground floor pub and "this would have the potential to cause noise nuisance to the upper floor flats."

It was agreed to include a condition on the approval that sound insulation be part of the building project.

A council planning report said it was "reasonable to find some use for the upper floors to finance the future long-term maintenance of the building."

It adds: "It is likely that flat development offers the only realistic opportunity to make beneficial use of the upper floors while retaining the ground floor pub.

"Maximising the use of the site would help to secure the long-term future of the locally listed building and this would have its own regenerative and community benefits."

The application was approved by the council using delegated powers.